The Dvalin field, which is located in blocks 6507/7/9 and 6507/8 in production licence 435 in the Norwegian Sea, is scheduled to commence production in 2020

The Transocean Arctic platform at Sea (Credit: Transocean)

German oil and gas firm Wintershall Dea has started drilling four production wells on the Dvalin gas field in the Norwegian Sea.

Wintershall said that the drilling of the production wells at the field is being carried out using the Transocean Arctic rig and the work is scheduled to last approximately one year. The four wells are planned to be drilled to a depth of around 4,500 meters.

Scheduled to commence production in 2020, the Dvalin field is located in blocks 6507/7/9 and 6507/8 in production licence 435 in the Norwegian Sea.

Wintershall Dea chief technology officer Hugo Dijkgraaf said: “A summer of activity topped off with the start of drilling on the key Dvalin project is a potent sign of the belief we have in Norway, and the resources we are prepared to invest to reach our ambitions.

“The Dvalin team has worked tirelessly from day one to deliver a smooth, timely, and most of all safe project to date.”

Dvalin field to be developed as subsea field tied back to Heidrun platform

The Dvalin field is being developed as a subsea field tied back to Equinor-operated Heidrun host platform, which lies about 15km to the northwest.

The gas produced from the Dvalin field will be transported to the Heidrun platform, which will then be sent to the Polarled gas transportation system via a 7.5km pipeline. It will then be processed to dry gas at the Nyhamna onshore gas terminal, before being transported by Gassled to the market.

Wintershall Dea Norway managing director Alv Solheim said: “Dvalin fits neatly into our strategy of supplying gas to the European market through fields and pipelines while ensuring we remain one of the most important gas producers on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It further demonstrates our capabilities as an efficient and capable operator.”

According to estimates, the field has reserves of 113.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe)

The field is owned by Wintershall Dea with 55% stake, Petoro with 35% interest, and Edison with 10% interest. Wintershall Dea is the operator.

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy approved the plan for development and operation (PDO) of the Dvalin gas field in 2017.