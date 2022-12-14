The PDO of the Dvalin North field in the Norwegian Sea calls for a tie-back to the Heidrun platform through the Wintershall Dea-operated Dvalin field and will involve the drilling of three producing wells from a single subsea template, located 10km to the north of the Dvalin field

Illustration of the developed Dvalin North gas field. (Credit: Wintershall Dea AG)

Wintershall Dea and its partners have submitted the NOK8bn (€780m) plan for development and operation (PDO) of the Dvalin North gas field in the Norwegian Sea to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

The PDO of the Dvalin North field calls for a tie-back to the Heidrun platform through the Wintershall Dea-operated Dvalin field. It will involve the drilling of three producing wells from a single subsea template, located 10km to the north of Dvalin.

Dvalin North is expected to be brought on stream in late 2026. It will leverage existing infrastructure in the region to ensure future production volumes are associated with low carbon intensity.

Wintershall Dea is also the operator of the Dvalin North field with a 55% stake. Its partners are Petoro (35%) and Sval Energi (10%).

Wintershall Dea chief operating officer Dawn Summers said: “This field builds on our existing position as one of the largest producers of Norwegian gas at a time when Europe needs more energy.

“Committing to a development only the year after discovery is very rare, but shows our determination to supply natural gas to Europe through a major investment in Norway.”

The Dvalin North gas, condensate, and oil discovery was made in 2021 and is said to be the largest hydrocarbon discovery in Norway during that year. At the time of its discovery, the asset was estimated to hold 33-70 million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe).

Currently, the Dvalin North gas field is estimated to hold nearly 84mboe. Gas produced from the field will be exported through the Polarled pipeline to Nyhamna near Kristiansund in Norway.

Wintershall Dea Norge MD Michael Zechner said: “We are a firm believer in using smart, subsea engineering to supply the European market with vital fuel. Dvalin North will be our fifth operated subsea field in Norway and we are committed to investing in delivering even more.

“As a gas supplier and subsea expert we are delivering on our goal of producing more energy with lower emissions.”

In August 2022, Wintershall Dea started production from the Nova oil field in the Norwegian North Sea.