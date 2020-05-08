Williams will leverage its existing footprint and system capabilities to transport Anchor’s natural gas production

Williams to transport Anchor’s natural gas production to the Discovery system. (Credit: Pixabay/D Thory)

US-based natural gas transportation company, Williams has signed an agreement with Chevron and its co-owner, Total E&P USA to provide offshore natural gas transportation services to Anchor field development project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Located 225.3km off the coast of Louisiana in the Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexic, Anchor is a deepwater, high-pressure oil and gas field that is jointly owned by Chevron (62.86%) and Total (37.14%).

As part the Anchor development, Chevron is planning to drill multiple wells and build a floating production platform which is capable of handling the natural gas and oil production from the field .

Anchor field is expected to become operations in the first half of 2024

Williams chief operating officer Micheal Dunn said: “We are extremely well-positioned in the Gulf of Mexico, with asset synergies that are second to none in this active region, and we’re pleased to leverage and expand our existing infrastructure to serve the growing needs of deep-water producers.

“Discovery offers producers the full suite of midstream natural gas services to maximize value for its customers, who partner with Williams to help them complete their value chain by safely gathering, processing and delivering the energy that fuels our nation and drives a clean energy economy.”

The firm will use its existing footprint and system capabilities to transport Anchor’s natural gas production to the Discovery system.

It stated that the produced natural gas will be transported to Discovery’s processing plant located in Larose, Louisiana.

The natural gas liquids will then be fractionated and marketed at Discovery’s Paradis plant in Louisiana.

The Anchor field is expected to enter into production in the first half of 2024.

Once operational, the oil field is will be capable to produce 75,000 barrels of crude oil and 28 million cubic feet (mcf) of gas a day.