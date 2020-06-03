WFS to integrate its Seatooth smart wireless technologies with Subsea Energy’s offshore cable and SURF protection systems

WFS collaborates with Subsea Energy to extend asset life. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

WFS Technologies (WFS), a subsea communication specialist, and Subsea Energy Solutions (SES) have collaborated to help extend the assets life in the offshore energy industry.

The collaboration will allow WFS to integrate its Seatooth smart wireless technologies designed to provide real-time insight in extreme environments, with Subsea Energy’s offshore cable and subsea umbilical, riser and flowline (SURF) protection systems.

In addition to further extending the asset life, the two parties aim to boost productivity by reducing costs and increasing efficiencies while reducing its carbon footprint.

Subsea Energy Solutions director Philip AR Stanyon said: “As a business, we continuously want to push the boundary of what is possible to provide the best possible equipment for the offshore energy industry.

“Integrating WFS sensing equipment onto SUB-VBR Vertebrae Bend Restrictors, SUB-FLEX Cable Protection Systems and SUB-BSR-D Dynamic Bend Stiffeners will allow motion data to be provided to the client, providing new insight into fatigue in real time.”

WFS signs strategic oil and gas alliance with AeonX

Additionally, WFS signed a strategic oil and gas alliance with AeonX to promote and deliver the Seatooth products range to existing and new clients in Nigeria for asset integrity.

WFS Technologies commercial director Moray Melhuish said: “By combining our products with SES, we are not only offering significant productivity and cost benefits, we are also reducing risk and improving carbon footprints.

“This is particularly pertinent to the oil & gas sector in light of the oil price and COVID-19, which has had a huge impact on resource, because our technology eliminates the need for vessels or remotely operated vehicles.”

The two companies also planning to increase their share in the market in new areas across oil and gas, offshore wind, as well as marine energy.