Westinghouse is expected to supply more than half of the Ukrainian reactors. (Credit: Wolfgang Stemme from Pixabay)

Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a contract with the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC Energoatom) for the supply of VVER-440 nuclear fuel to the Rivne nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Located in Varash, Rivne Oblast, Ukraine, the Rivne plant is said to be the first nuclear power plant with the VVER-440-type reactors in Ukraine.

Westinghouse and Energoatom have also signed a letter of intent to further explore localisation of fuel assembly component production in Ukraine.

Atomenergomash, a subdivision of Energoatom, is expected to obtain qualification to manufacture VVER-1000 top and bottom nozzles for Westinghouse fuel.

Westinghouse president and CEO Patrick Fragman said: “We are pleased that Energoatom has once again demonstrated their confidence in Westinghouse’s nuclear fuel performance.

“With this major agreement, we extend further our commitment to Ukraine’s energy security and focus on further improving the operational excellence of its nuclear fleet.

“Westinghouse is looking forward to continuing to support Energoatom in other areas of expertise as a global strategic partner.”

Six nuclear reactors in Ukraine already operate on VVER-1000 fuel

Currently, six nuclear reactors in Ukraine already operate on Westinghouse VVER-1000 fuel.

Westinghouse is expected to supply more than half of the Ukrainian reactors, by delivering fuel to additional units beyond VVER-1000 reactors.

Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin said: “We are taking another step in our combined need for continuing to improve the performance of our plants and diversifying our supply.

“This is an important decision not only for Ukraine, but for all countries of the European continent with VVER-440 units.”