The technology group Wärtsilä has been chosen to provide a flexible power generation solution based on three gas fueled Wärtsilä 34SG engines to ensure operational flexibility in the power generation system of Michigan State University’s (MSU) East Lansing campus in US.

Image: Wärtsilä 34SG engine. Photo: Courtesy of Wärtsilä.

The solution will help the university to achieve its energy modernisation plans and support the growing need for efficient energy on the campus.

The Engineered Equipment Delivery (EEQ) has been awarded by The Christman Company (TCC), the main contractor for a project to modernise the campus’ power generation system. The Wärtsilä 34SG engines, operating on natural gas have a total power output of 28 MW. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in March 2019.

MSU operates its own power plant to self-generate its electricity supply. The flexibility and efficiency of the medium-speed Wärtsilä34SG engines will help to modernise the campus generation system and increase its overall efficiency. This addition also accommodates the growing demand for electricity on campus. Furthermore, the fast-starting capability of the Wärtsilä engines will provide the balancing support needed to aid in the integration of intermittent solar energy into the system.

“We’re tremendously proud and excited to be working with this team of talented and experienced partners on this project under the leadership of MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities group,” said John Holmstrom, Senior Vice President and leader of the company’s Industrial and Power Group at TCC. “The deployment of the Wärtsilä engines is a next-generation technology, which will significantly increase energy efficiency and reliability, while reducing emissions and energy costs.”

“Wärtsilä’s solid reputation and strong track-record in the USA were critical factors in the award of this contract. The Wärtsilä engines will provide considerable benefits to the modernisation project including improved overall efficiency and reliability while lowering environmental impact and operational costs of the plant. We are proud and excited to work with both TCC and MSU on this project,” said Mikael Backman, Director, Solutions, Americas, Wärtsilä Energy Business.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in the beginning of 2020, and the plant is expected to be fully operational by the end of that year.

Building a sustainable future for the energy industry is the basis of Wärtsilä’s Smart Energy vision, which foresees ultimately 100 percent of power generation coming from renewable energy sources. This is enabled by integrating flexible energy generating assets together with intermittent renewables, such as solar and wind. Wärtsilä engines provide the required operational flexibility to make this possible.

Source: Company Press Release.