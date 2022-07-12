The energy storage portfolio of Clearway Energy to be delivered by Wärtsilä include three projects in California and two in Hawaii

Wärtsilä bags contracts from Clearway Energy for 500MWac/2GWh energy storage systems. (Credit: Wärtsilä)

Wärtsilä has revealed winning contracts from Clearway Energy Group for delivering a 500MWac/2GWh portfolio of five energy storage systems in Hawaii and California.

Clearway Energy’s portfolio includes the Daggett 2 and Daggett 3 projects in California. Put together, the two projects have 482MWac of solar photovoltaic (PV) and 275MWac/1.1GWh of energy storage capacities.

Construction has started on the two energy storage projects with completion expected in 2023.

Clearway Energy Group CEO Craig Cornelius said: “Wärtsilä shares our vision of a world powered by clean energy. We are excited to bring online a portfolio of solar and storage projects at this scale to ensure reliable and affordable clean energy for our customers.”

The Daggett projects are to be installed in San Bernardino near the site of a retired coal and natural gas plant.

The two AC-coupled energy storage systems will generate renewable energy during increasingly volatile peak periods and are expected to play a role in California reaching its target of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045.

In Hawaii, Wärtsilä will deliver two energy storage projects with a combined capacity of 75MWac/300MWh. The two facilities are being set up at Clearway Energy Group’s Mililani I solar and Waiawa solar power facilities on the Island of Oahu.

Construction on the two energy storage systems in Hawaii is anticipated to finalise this year. The projects are its first large-scale energy storage systems in Hawaii, said Wärtsilä.

The fifth project to be delivered by Wärtsilä is a 147MWac/588MWh energy storage system. This facility is planned to be connected to the operating 192MWac Rosamond Central solar PV plant in Kern County, California.

The energy storage system in Kern County will boost the effectiveness of the Rosamond Central solar facility by carrying out ancillary services, which will be mainly solar shifting for the California Independent System Operator.

Construction on the Kern County storage system is anticipated to be wrapped up in December 2023.

Wärtsilä president and CEO Håkan Agnevall said: “We are very proud and grateful for being awarded these significant projects, which are major indicators of Wärtsilä’s position as a leading provider of global flexibility solutions for the clean energy transition.

“We focus on power system optimisation and the integration of different generating assets, providing our customers with the highest reliability at the lowest overall energy cost. Across the globe, we have been delivering energy storage systems at increasing scope and scale to help our customers meet their decarbonisation goals.”