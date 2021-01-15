AUSPAN appointed to complete the stage one building structural design and construction works on the project

Aerial view of the building work commenced at Wickepin. (Credit: WA Kaolin Limited.)

Australian mining company WA Kaolin has commenced the building works on its wholly owned Wickepin Kaolin Project in Western Australia.

The company has appointed AUSPAN, a steel frame construction company, to complete the stage one building structural design and construction works.

AUSPAN has mobilised at the project site, which is located 220km south east of Perth, Western Australia.

A team of 20 workers have started on the footings and laying the slab on the plant building, which was delivered to site on 6 January.

AUSPAN general manager Ben Richardson said: “Mobilisation is well under way and construction on site is ramping up following the Christmas break.

“Footings are almost complete and we will be ramping up to a construction team of approximately 25 by early February. It is exciting to be working with WA Kaolin on this world leading Kaolin Processing Plant.

“With approximately 100T of structural steel already delivered to site, the landscape is about to change with the commencement of structural steel installation.”

WA Kaolin said that the work on the project is in line with its kaolin contracts and orders continue to grow.

The company added that the Kwinana production facility is sold out on a two shift five-day basis.

WA Kaolin’s Wickepin Kaolin project is claimed to be one of the largest known remaining premium primary resources of kaolin in the world and is estimated to have an ore reserve of 30.5 million tonnes to be mined over a 30-year mine life.

The company has developed a dry processing method, called K99, to convert raw material into market suitable feedstock for global customers and also built a small-scale commercial processing plant at Kwinana.