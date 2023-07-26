Voyager’s founding partners, Will Harvey and Martin McHale, are energy industry and midstream veterans with a track record of success

Voyager Midstream secures substantial equity commitment from Pearl Energy Investments. (Credit: Sebastian Morelli-Peyton on Unsplash)

Voyager Midstream Holdings (“Voyager”), a newly formed independent midstream company headquartered in Houston and Midland, Texas, announced today it has secured an initial capital commitment from Pearl Energy Investments (“Pearl”) to pursue the acquisition and development of crude oil, natural gas, and produced water infrastructure across key North American supply basins.

Voyager’s founding partners, Will Harvey and Martin McHale, are energy industry and midstream veterans with a track record of success. Harvey most recently was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for Aris Water Solutions, the leading independent produced water midstream business in the United States, where he oversaw strategic growth initiatives, including the company’s initial public offering in 2021. McHale was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Oryx Midstream, where he led the operational and engineering development of over 1,400 miles of pipeline as well as substantial terminal and storage assets across a 900,000 dedicated acre area. Oryx was the largest private crude oil gathering and transportation operator in the Permian Basin until its merger with Plains All American in 2021.

From Voyager Midstream

“We are thrilled to have a strong financial partner like Pearl as we build Voyager into a premier midstream business. We admire Pearl’s proven track record of successful partnerships and value creation in the energy industry,” said Will Harvey, Voyager Chief Executive Officer. “American oil and gas supply is and will remain critical in meeting global energy needs. We believe the current environment to acquire, enhance, and develop midstream infrastructure to support this supply is particularly attractive.”

Martin McHale, Voyager Chief Operating Officer, added, “We believe our strong relationships across the energy industry, our customer-driven approach, and the financial support from Pearl, who shares in our values and goals, position us well in the current market.

From Pearl Energy

“Will and Martin have been very successful during their tenure in the energy industry and both are well known and respected amongst their peers,” said Stewart Coleman, Partner at Pearl. “We are excited to partner with them as they aggressively pursue the acquisition and development of strategic midstream infrastructure.”

Advisors

Voyager was advised by Bracewell, LLP. Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel to Pearl.

Source: Company Press Release