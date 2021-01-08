The onshore cable works have now been installed for Hornsea Two, which is currently undergoing construction, 89km from shore

VolkerInfra and Ørsted celebrated a major milestone for offshore wind farm. (Credit: VolkerInfra)

VolkerInfra, along with its client, Ørsted, has recently celebrated a major milestone for what will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The onshore cable works have now been installed for Hornsea Two, which is currently undergoing construction, 89km from shore. Reinstatement works are expected to continue on the ground until mid-2021.

VolkerInfra has installed a total of 350,000 metres of cable over 39km of Lincolnshire land, reaching from the wind farm’s landfall point at Horseshoe Point, to North Killingholme.

Mark Robinson, VolkerInfra senior operations manager said: “We’re delighted to have reached a significant milestone on this highly strategic project for our client Ørsted. The team has successfully completed the installation of three 220kV circuits along the 39km onshore cable route for the Hornsea two wind farm. The route runs from the coastal section at Horseshoe Point in Tetney, to the substation site in North Killingholme, and was delivered ahead of schedule. Well done and thank you to everyone involved.”

Luke Bridgeman, deputy director for Hornsea Two at Ørsted, said: “Our teams have persevered relentlessly throughout this pandemic, for which we are deeply thankful. They have maintained a clear focus on collaborative behaviours, ensuring that the works were delivered with the highest standards of safety and within the original project programme.”

Having been installed over a two-year period, the cables will ultimately carry green energy, which has been generated offshore, up to the connection point to the national grid.

Once complete in 2022, Hornsea Two will host 165 8MW offshore wind turbines, generating a total of 1.4 GW of clean energy. The offshore wind farm will have the capacity to provide electricity for well over 1.3 million homes in the UK.

David Morgan, senior project lead at Ørsted said: “It has been a difficult year to deliver a project of this scale but VolkerInfra has been a great partner to tackle this challenge with.”

Source: Company Press Release