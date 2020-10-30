This project includes a 3.9 MWp photovoltaic power plant and a battery capacity of 2.6 MWh

Vivo Energy and Robex to set up a solar power plant at the Nampala mine. (Credit: Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay)

Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex” or “the Company”) (TSXV: RBX/FWB: RB4) and Vivo Energy, which sells and distributes Shell and Engen branded fuels and lubricants in Africa, have reached an agreement for Vivo Energy to supply solar energy to the Nampala mine for a period of five to fifteen years.

Christian Chammas, CEO of Vivo Energy, made the following comments about the transaction: “This project with Robex is Vivo Energy’s first contract with one of our commercial customers to supply fuel, combined with a hybrid solar energy solution. We believe that there are many advantages of our innovative partnership to provide a comprehensive energy solution to our commercial customers and we look forward to extending our offer to our current and future customers to help them reduce their costs and CO2 emissions.”

Benjamin Cohen, CEO of Robex, commented on the transaction by stating: “We are proud to introduce solar energy into our mining business. This energy will enable us to reduce our carbon impact by approximately 60,000 tonnes over ten years, provide us with a complementary source of energy to stabilize our electricity production and reduce our production costs, which are among the lowest in the world. This facility is expected to reduce the cost of the KW currently consumed by the mine operations by $ 0.04.”

This project includes a 3.9 MWp photovoltaic power plant and a battery capacity of 2.6 MWh which, thanks to the energy management system, will be fully integrated into the mine’s existing thermal power plant.

Khadidiatou Fall, the new General Manager of Vivo Energy Mali, added: “I’m very excited about the idea of embarking on this revolutionary project. Our mining clients are always looking for ways to reduce their operational costs and improve their sustainability. With this hybrid solar/fuel solution, we can help them achieve both goals.”

The company President, Mr. Georges Cohen, added: “I’m very pleased to have reached this agreement, which is in line with our long-term vision for our operations on this deposit. It will allow us to further improve our profitability, reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and significantly improve our impact on the environment. This project reinforces our environmental policy and reflects our desire to participate in the fight against global warming and to reduce our environmental footprint. I would like to thank Vivo Energy for having placed its trust in us and for working with us on this successful project.”

Source: Company Press Release