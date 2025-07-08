NRC extends Vistra’s Perry Nuclear Plant license by 20 years. (Credit: barmalini/Shutterstock)

US-based electric utility Vistra has obtained approval from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to extend the operational life of its Perry Nuclear Power Plant until 2046.

The extension adds 20 years to the plant’s original license. The Perry facility, which began operations in 1986, initially had a 40-year license.

Vistra submitted its renewal application to the NRC earlier in 2023, making Perry the last of the company’s six nuclear reactors to secure a license extension. With this approval, all of Vistra’s reactors are now licensed to operate for 60 years.

Vistra president and CEO Jim Burke said: “Electricity is a basic building block of our economy, and as demand for electricity accelerates, nuclear power remains a cornerstone of a reliable, sustainable grid.

“Extending operations at Perry ensures that Ohio continues to benefit from a resilient source of baseload power, supporting jobs, economic activity, and grid reliability across the region.

“With this latest approval, all six reactors in Vistra’s fleet have received license extensions, reinforcing their long-term value to the communities and markets we serve.”

The company’s Beaver Valley units 1 and 2 in Pennsylvania have licenses valid until 2036 and 2047, respectively.

The Davis-Besse reactor in Ohio is licensed through 2037, while Comanche Peak units 1 and 2 in Texas have licenses extending to 2050 and 2053.

Collectively, these six reactors can generate over 6.5GW of emission-free energy, sufficient to supply around 3.25 million homes.

The Perry plant’s license extension also ensures continued economic benefits for the local community.

The facility employs approximately 600 full-time workers and over 200 permanent contractors, supporting several families in the area.

Vistra chief nuclear officer Ken Peters said: “Our dedicated Perry team is committed to the highest standards of operational excellence, and we take great pride in delivering reliable, clean power to Ohio and the broader PJM region.

“This 20-year license extension reflects the strength of our safety culture, the condition of the plant, and the professionalism of our workforce.

“I want to commend the Vistra team for their thorough preparation and successful navigation of the NRC’s rigorous review process.”