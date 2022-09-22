The visible gold was noted in the source boulder of a sample collected in the Conquest Zone that was recently reported and assayed 111.5 g/t Au

Visible gold circled in red (CNW Group/Northern Shield Resources Inc.)

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (“Northern Shield” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that visible gold has been identified at Root & Cellar (“Root & Cellar” or the “Project”) located on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. Northern Shield can earn up to a 100% interest in the Project, which is being explored for epithermal gold-silver and porphyry-copper type mineralization.

The visible gold was noted in the source boulder of a sample collected in the Conquest Zone that was recently reported and assayed 111.5 g/t Au (see Company news release dated September 7, 2022). On receiving the initial assays field crews returned to the sample sight to collect the boulder which weighs an estimated 30 kilograms for further studies. It was on cutting the boulder that significant visible gold was noted in the portion of rock that had not been sampled.

“We are obviously very excited to see visible gold at Root & Cellar, particularly from this area which hosts good quality IP targets in the immediate vicinity and the recently identified Eastern Conquest target 140 metres to the east. A permit application for additional drill pads has been submitted.”

Source: Company Press Release