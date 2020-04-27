Vestas has won the turbine supply order for two wind farms that will be located in Mekong Delta in southern Vietnam

Vestas to supply customised turbine solutions in Vietnam. (Credit: Vestas Wind Systems A/S.)

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured orders to supply turbines for two wind farms in Vietnam, totalling 67MW.

For these two orders, Vestas has agreed to supply, transport, install and commission 16 of its V150-4.2MW wind turbines in different power ratings to optimise the projects’ output generation.

The company has also agreed to deliver tailormade wind turbines featuring 162m hub height. As per Vestas, this hub height can open up new wind resources by offering access to higher and more consistent wind speeds.

The two wind farms will be located in Mekong Delta in southern Vietnam in a wetland area, surrounded by aquaculture shrimp farms.

With limited space and complex infrastructure, the area needs specific transportation and installation solution to construct the projects.

The Danish company claims to have developed a solution to use specialised tower crane to reduce the hardstand space needed for installing the turbines.

Vestas’ order also includes Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement

The order also includes Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for 20 years, designed to generate maximum energy from the two wind farms.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “These projects feature the tallest towers in Vietnam and showcases Vestas’ ability to optimise the value proposition for our client and develop site-specific solutions for all wind sites.

“With the strong traction we are gaining in the country over the last few months, I am confident that we will be playing a big part in the future development of Vietnam’s renewable energy market.”

In March, the company secured orders across Vietnam, China and the US to supply turbines totalling 165MW.

The order in Vietnam was placed by Sigma Engineering to supply turbines for the 29MW Ben Tre V1-3 wind project, its fourth intertidal project in the country.