Expected to begin operations in 2026, the Polish factory is intended to manufacture blades for the flagship offshore wind turbine of Vestas

The new factory in Szczecin will produce blades for the V236-15.0 MW turbine of Vestas. (Credit: Vestas)

Danish wind turbine company Vestas has unveiled plans to build a new blade factory in Szczecin, Poland to support the build-out of offshore wind farms in Europe.

Anticipated to begin operations in 2026, the Polish factory is intended to manufacture blades for the V236-15.0 MW, which is the flagship offshore wind turbine of Vestas.

The Szczecin turbine blade plant will generate over 1,000 direct jobs.

Vestas had previously disclosed intentions to set up an assembly factory for offshore nacelles in Szczecin. Along with this plant, the new blade factory will create more than 1,700 direct jobs by 2026.

Vestas COO Tommy Rahbek Nielsen said: “Vestas intends to lead the development of a sustainable supply chain in Europe that can deliver the scale needed to meet the expected growth in demand for offshore wind.

“Our plans for two new offshore factories in Poland underline that Europe can spur wind industry investments and green jobs with the right long-term policy commitments for offshore wind projects.”

The new offshore blade factory is likely to be located at a site in northern Szczecin, which was acquired by the Danish wind turbine manufacturer in February 2023. This location is in close proximity to Ostrów Brdowski Island in Szczecin, where Vestas plans to set up its nacelle assembly factory.

The assembly factory is projected to commence operations in 2025, generating 700 direct jobs.

According to Vestas, the upcoming factories are designed to meet the demand in Europe and, to a certain extent, the global market. They are expected to play a vital role in bolstering both Poland’s and Europe’s offshore wind market and industry.

After the addition of these two new facilities in Szczecin, which will complement Vestas’ existing footprint, the company anticipates employing over 2,500 individuals in Poland in the near future.

Recently, the company was selected as the preferred turbine supplier for the 390MW Shinan Ui offshore wind project in South Korea by Hanwha Corporation E&C Division. Should the project move forward, it will include the installation of 26 V236-15.0 MW turbines on fixed foundations in the southeastern waters of Ui Island.