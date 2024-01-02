If the project is materialised, then it will involve installing 26 units of V236-15.0 MW turbines on fixed foundations in the southeastern waters of Ui Island

The Shinan Ui offshore wind project could feature 26 units of V236-15.0 MW turbines from Vestas. (Credit: Vestas)

Vestas has been selected as the preferred turbine supplier for the 390MW Shinan Ui offshore wind project in South Korea by Hanwha Corporation E&C Division.

In this connection, the parties have inked a preferred supplier agreement.

The offshore wind farm will be located off the coast of Shinan County in South Jeolla Province. It is being developed by Shinan Ui Offshore Wind, a special purpose company set up by Hanwha Corporation E&C Division, SK D&D, and KOEN.

Hanwha Corporation E&C Division wind power business head Nam Cheol Lee said: “We plan to strengthen our position as a leading company in the field of renewable energy by carrying out large-scale wind power projects that require high quality technology.

“We expect to expand our business to 3 GW by 2030 based on our accumulated know-how and technology in the wind power generation business.”

Should the project come to fruition, it will include the installation of 26 units of V236-15.0 MW turbines on fixed foundations in the southeastern waters of Ui Island.

Additionally, Vestas will provide operation and maintenance services for the wind farm for a duration of 20 years once it becomes operational.

Upon the realisation of a firm and unconditional order resulting from the agreement, it will be incorporated into Vestas’ wind turbine order backlog.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Purvin Patel said: “We are honoured that our Korean partners, Hanwha Corporation E&C Division, have placed their trust in us and selected us as preferred turbine supplier for the project. We are very much looking forward to working with the customers and providing our V236-15.0 MW offshore turbines for the project.

“By further expanding the deployment of our flagship offshore turbine model, V236-15.0 MW, we will actively contribute to the realisation of a decarbonised society of South Korea and continue as a leader in offshore wind.”

According to Vestas, the V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine incorporates established, top-tier technology designed for optimal performance in offshore environments globally.

Vestas had obtained type certification for the V236-15.0 MW turbine in November 2023 and has received firm orders exceeding 2.8GW. Serial production for this turbine model is scheduled to commence in 2024.

The turbine has a swept area of 43,742m2 and a capacity factor of more than 60% from its 115.5m blades. Depending on site-specific conditions, a single V236-15.0 MW turbine can produce 80GWh of electricity per year.