Vestas wins orders in Russia from Fortum and RUSNANO. (Credit: Vestas Wind Systems A/S.)

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured an order in Russia to supply turbines for five wind projects, totalling 226MW in generating capacity.

The order was placed Wind Energy Development Fund (WEDF), a joint investment fund created by Fortum and RUSNANO.

To be located in the Rostov and Astrakhan regions, the five wind projects will be powered by V126-4.2 MW turbines with 87m towers.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “We are excited to continue our valued collaboration with RUSNANO and Fortum for these wind energy projects, which demonstrate once again Vestas’ ability to offer wind energy solutions and services with market-leading cost of energy, that create maximum value for our customers.

“This order underlines how we, together with our local partners, continue to strengthen the renewable energy sector in Russia.”

The order includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines along with long-term Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreements.

The wind projects will feature VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output.

The wind turbines are scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of next year and commissioning is expected to start in the third quarter.

The latest contract allows Vestas to increase its footprint in the country to a total capacity of about 830MW .

In April, the company secured five orders to supply a multitude of wind turbines in China, Sweden, Poland, Norway and Italy, totalling 568MW.

For the five orders, Vestas will supply a total of 154 turbines.