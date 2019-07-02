The energy storage company SaltX Technology – listed on Nasdaq First North Premier – enters a joint development agreement with Steinmüller Engineering GmbH (Steinmüller) to build a Thermal Energy Storage based on Nanocoated salt.

Image: Steinmüller will build a pre-commercial Thermal Energy Storage based on Nanocoated Salt. Photo: Courtesy of SaltX Technology Holding AB/ Cision.

The partners enter a joint development plan where the first step is to build a pre-commercial pilot during 2020, preferably on the German market.

Steinmüller is a European engineering company of large-scale power plants to utilities and industries. They are now planning for the “energiewende” – a program for transition into renewables in Germany – and they believe that Thermal Energy Storage based on Nanocoated salt can be an important part of the solution.

“We see that SaltX proprietary technology to store energy in Nanocoated salt offers a very promising future that we are now in the process of exploring further within our energy storage solutions”, says Benedikt Tressner, Department Manager Consulting of Steinmüller Engineering

The partners will identify potential customers during the fall of 2019 with the goal to commence and build a pre-commercial system during 2020.

“I am very proud to announce the partnership with Steinmüller, a very competent partner that will help us commercialize EnerStore on the German market. The pilot at Vattenfall in Berlin was an important step that took us in the right direction. The next step is to learn from that pilot and build pre-commercial pilots together with strategic partners on key markets”, says Carl-Johan Linér, CEO of SaltX Technology.

Source: Company Press Release.