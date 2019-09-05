To be located in Western Finland, the two wind farms Kropuln and Storbacken will be built on a merchant basis and feature V150-4.2MW turbines delivered in power optimised mode

Vestas has secured an order from the Nordic developer OX2 backed by the UK investor Infracapital for two wind projects with a combined capacity of 60MW in Western Finland.

Kropuln and Storbacken will be built on a merchant basis and feature V150-4.2MW turbines delivered in power optimised mode.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe, North & West Sales vice president Christer Baden Hansen said: “This merchant order underlines how a tailored technical solution that leverages our market experience and project expertise enables a highly competitive business case for our long-term customer OX2 and their partners.

“These wind projects once again confirm wind energy’s increasing competitiveness and offer lowest cost of energy to the Finish energy consumers.”

The order for Vestas includes supply, installation, commissioning of the wind turbines in addition to a 30-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement and a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution.

OX2 CEO Paul Stormoen said: “Vestas has developed turbines and service structures very well fit for the Nordic unsubsidised market and we are very happy to strengthen the long-standing relationship between OX2 and Vestas with this project.”

Vestas to begin turbine delivery for the Finnish wind farm from Q2 2021

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer is expected to deliver the turbines to OX2 starting from the second quarter of 2021. Commissioning of the turbines at the new Finnish wind farm is planned for the third quarter of 2021.

In July, Vestas bagged a 41MW turbine order from Bürgerwindpark Reußenköge for the expansion of a citizen-owned wind park located in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

Prior to that, the Danish company received its first-ever order in El Salvador for the 54MW Ventus wind park, which will be the country’s first utility-scale wind park.

Turbine delivery for the order is expected to take place by the second quarter of 2020 while commissioning is planned by the third quarter of 2020.