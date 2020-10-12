The company will supply seven V150-4.2 MW turbines for the Soc Trang 7 wind project

Vestas will supervise the installation of the turbines at the Soc Trang 7 wind project.(Credit: Steppinstars from Pixabay)

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured a supply order from Soc Trang Energy Joint Stock Company for a 29MW intertidal wind project in Vietnam.

Under the contract, the company will supply seven V150-4.2 MW turbines for the Soc Trang 7 wind project.

The wind project is located in Soc Trang, a province in the Mekong Delta of southern Vietnam.

To handle the complexity of planning and executing the intertidal project, Vestas will work closely the Vietnamese developer, a subsidiary of Xuan Cau Company.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “Having won over 1 GW of new wind projects in Vietnam, this deal underlines the confidence that our customers have in us and our ability to develop wind energy solutions for complex and challenging environments.

“Vestas is proud to partner with local developers like Xuan Cau Company Limited, who are eager to expand their renewable footprint in Vietnam. We look forward to working closely with them to grow the large potential for intertidal wind projects in the region.”

Soc Trang 7 is Vestas’ ninth intertidal wind project in Vietnam

Under the contract, Vestas will supervise the installation of the turbines at the Soc Trang 7 wind project.

To exploit the full potential of the Mekong Delta region’s favourable wind conditions, the turbines will be strategically located at the site.

The turbines supply order is Vestas’ ninth intertidal order in the country after it was awarded its first intertidal order in December 2019.

To maximise energy production from the Soc Trang 7 wind project, Vestas has also signed a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

The intertidal wind project is expected to come online in the third quarter of 2021.

In August, Vestas won an order to supply turbines for a 50MW intertidal wind project from Phuong Anh Group in Vietnam.

The project is the second phase of the Hoa Binh 1 wind farm.