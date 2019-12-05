Parhalahti and Hankila projects will comprise EnVentus V162-5.6MW turbines with a 166m hub height

Image: Vestas secures 101MW supply order for Parhalahti and Hankila projects in Finland. Photo: courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured an order to supply wind turbines for the Parhalahti and Hankila projects in Northern Ostrobothnia of Finland.

Finnish developer and investor in wind energy Puhuri Oy awarded the contract to Vestas for the supply of 101MW EnVentus 162-5.6 MW wind turbines.

The two projects will feature EnVentus V162-5.6MW turbines with a 166m hub height.

Puhuri Oy managing director Antti Vilkuna said: “Vestas has developed a competitive solution that optimally fits the market-based investment environment in Finland, providing a profitable business case for our Parhalahti and Hankila projects.”

Under the contract, the wind turbine manufacturer will be responsible for the supply, installation and commission of 18 wind turbines along with a 25-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement.

The turbine delivery is scheduled in the third quarter of 2021

Vestas Northern and Central Europe vice president sales for north and west Christer Baden Hansen said: “This EnVentus order from our valued customer, Puhuri Oy, further strengthens our market-leading position in the Nordics.

“It also emphasises our determination and ability to innovate industry-leading technology that offers the lowest cost of energy to the Finnish energy consumers and underlines wind energy’s competitiveness.”

The wind turbine manufacturer said that the project will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to reduce turbine downtime and optimise the energy output.

Vestas is scheduled to begin the turbine delivery in the third quarter of 2021, while commissioning is expected in the fourth quarter of the same year.

In November this year, the company secured an order to supply 269MW turbine for an unnamed wind farm and customer in the US.

The wind turbine manufacturer has to deliver three units of V110-2.0 MW turbines, 22 units of V120-2.2 MW machines, and 51 V150-4.2 MW turbines.

Under the contract, the company is responsible for supply and commissioning of the turbines, along with a 10-year service agreement designed to secure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project.