Vattenfall has sold energy retail business in the UK to EDF. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Vattenfall announced that the customers of its UK household gas and electricity energy supply business, iSupplyEnergy based in Bournemouth, have been acquired by EDF.

EDF is the UK’s largest producer of low-carbon electricity, meeting around one-fifth of the country’s demand and supplying millions of customers with electricity and gas. iSupplyEnergy has around 190,000 customer accounts, which will transfer to EDF between April and June.

“EDF shares many of our values and has a proven ability to welcome large numbers of customers from other suppliers. We´re confident iSupplyEnergy customers will be very well looked after throughout the transition and will pay no more for energy supplied by EDF. Having stepped out of energy retail, we can focus greater attention on developing our other businesses in the UK,” said Cindy Kroon, Vice President Netherlands/UK Business Area Customer & Solutions at Vattenfall.

Vattenfall took the decision to sell its UK energy retail customer accounts in order to focus on developing its core UK renewable power generation, heating, B2B sales and distributions businesses. iSupplyEnergy is based in Bournemouth and has around 250 employees.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the value of the transaction.

Source: Company Press Release