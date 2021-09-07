The wind farm features 72 offshore wind turbines to generate adequate electricity to meet annual energy consumption needs of around 600,000 Danish households

Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm. (Credit: Vattenfall.)

Swedish utility Vattenfall has announced the opening of the 604MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm, located 15-40km off the Danish coast in the Baltic Sea.

The offshore wind project was inaugurated by Denmark’s Crown Prince, together with Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Minister Simon Kollerup.

Kriegers Flak is the Denmark’s and Scandinavia’s largest offshore wind farm, and is expected to increase Danish wind power production by 16%, said the company.

Covers an area of 132 km2, the wind farm features 72 offshore wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa, each with a total height of 188 metres. It is expected to generate adequate electricity to meet annual energy consumption needs of around 600,000 Danish households.

The offshore project also involved laying of about 170km of underwater cables.

Vattenfall CEO Anna Borg said: “With today’s inauguration, we are taking one step closer towards our goal of enabling fossil-free living within one generation.

“Kriegers Flak stands as a strong contribution to the green transition, which is why we are proud that the wind farm is now ready to provide fossil-free power to Danish homes and industry.”

The Danish parliament has approved the construction of the Kriegers Flak in 2012.

In May last year, Vattenfall had laid the first foundation at the offshore wind project, which is the company’s latest and largest offshore wind farm in operation till date.

The company completed the installation of foundations in September last year, and the first of 72 wind turbines was installed earlier this year.

Vattenfall wind business area head Helene Biström said: “Kriegers Flak has been a very successful project, which despite being constructed amidst a global pandemic is in operation ahead of schedule.

“It shows the commitment of society, our partners and Vattenfall to a carbon-neutral future. At the same time, it underlines our strategic ambition to accelerate fossil-free living with the power of renewables.”

In July this year, Vattenfall commenced the construction of 1.5GW Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) offshore wind farm in the Dutch waters.