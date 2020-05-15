The biogas plant will be designed to process 60,000 tonnes of biowaste and produce more than 40GW hours of biogas

Valmet to supply automation for biogas facility in Finland. (Credit: Valmet.)

Finnish automation solutions provider, Valmet has secured a contract from Finnish state-owned gas company, Gasum to supply automation to a new biogas facility Finland.

Being constructed in Lohja, Finland, the biogas plant will be designed to process 60,000 tonnes of biowaste and produce more than 40GW hours of biogas and 50,000 tonnes of organic fertilizers annually.

Valmet has planned to deliver the automation solutions to the plant in June this year and will be handed over to the customer in November the same year.

Valmet will supply Valmet DNA automation system for the biogas plant

Gasum project manager Tero Tikka said: “We selected Valmet DNA automation system for our biogas process because we have learned to rely on Valmet’s technology.

“In addition to the hardwired connections Valmet DNA system collects information from about ten PLC systems offering good user interface, history data and reporting properties.”

Under the contract, Valmet will be responsible for the supply of a Valmet DNA automation system, an information management system, factory acceptance testing, installation, commissioning and training.

The web-based Valmet DNA User Interface is said to help in extending the usage of automation system beyond the traditional control room.

Valmet Automation sales manager Heikki Tanner said: “In this biogas process, our new user interface supports Gasum’s process by providing each user with adequate information.

“Built with the latest web technologies, it comes with a secure web-based access that enables plant teams to access relevant information whenever they need it.”

Recently, the firm has delivered its Valmet DNA system to Gasum’s biogas plants located in Oulu, Kuopio and Honkajoki, Finland.

Furthermore, it has also delivered its Valmet DNA Integrated Operations solution for centralized data collection and container logistics handling to control Gasum’s refueling station infrastructure.

Recently, Valmet has secured a contract from Swiss firm Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) to supply automation equipment for the new waste-to-energy facility in Moscow, Russia.