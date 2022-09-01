TotalEnergies will install up to 4,400 public charge points over the next two years

TotalEnergies selected to install 4,400 EV charging stations for electric vehicles in Flanders. (Credit: Lee Rosario from Pixabay)

On the recommendation of the Department of Mobility and Public Works of the Flemish Region, the Flemish government has tasked TotalEnergies with the installation and commercial operation of a charging service for electric vehicles in the West Flanders (Westhoek, Kortrijk and Bruges) and Flemish Brabant (Brussels Periphery, Leuven) regions. TotalEnergies will install up to 4,400 public charge points over the next two years. The new 22 kVA charging stations will be operated under the TotalEnergies brand for a period of twelve years and will be supplied with 100 % renewable electricity generated by offshore wind power in the North Sea off the coast of Belgium.

In order to enable TotalEnergies and its various partners (Fluvius, road infrastructure managers, etc.) to more effectively process the requests for charge points’ installation users and local municipalities, the Department of Mobility and Public Works has developed a collaborative internet platform that will make it possible to install charging stations as of September 2022.

This concession is part of Flanders’ many initiatives to promote the electrification of the vehicle fleet, including a target of 35,000 installed charge points by 2025.

“We are very pleased with the trust Flanders has granted us for the coming years and we will draw on our expertise to encourage and support the mobility of its citizens. This success reflects TotalEnergies’ ambition to further accelerate its transformation into a broad energy company, said Stefaan De Ganck, TotalEnergies Charging Solutions Belgium Director. In Belgium, as in all markets where we are expanding into electric mobility, we are committed to providing a customer experience and electric charging services that meet their expectations.”

After winning public contracts to install and operate electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the cities of Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent, TotalEnergies is cementing its position as a key player in electric mobility in Belgium.

The Company is also developing an offer of High-Power Charging e service (HPC- up to 350 kW) for major roads and motorways at its service stations and is proposing across the country to install charge points for professionals and individuals to whom it supplies electricity.

TotalEnergies and the charge points for electric vehicles

Since 2020, TotalEnergies has pursued its deployment in large metropolitan areas around the world. The Company has a large portfolio of charge points in operation or under construction in Antwerp (3,000 charge points), Brussels (500), Ghent (800), Flemish (4400) Greater Amsterdam (22,000), London (1,700), Paris (2,300), Singapore (1,500) and Wuhan (11,000).

Source: Company Press Release