Image: Valicor acquires Action Environmental. Photo: Courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay

Valicor Environmental Services (Valicor), a non-hazardous wastewater treatment services provider in North America, has acquired Action Environmental.

Action operates a centralised wastewater treatment (CWT) facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The acquisition will enable Valicor to enhance its existing Midwest footprint while strengthening its position as a leading wastewater treatment provider in the region.

With Action’s acquisition, Valicor now has increased its number of centralized wastewater treatment plants from five to 13 in 24 months, as it focuses on growing its footprint in the US.

Valicor Environmental Services chief commercial officer Bill Hinton said: “We are excited to expand Valicor’s leading network into Indiana and are fortunate to welcome Ed and the Action team to the Valicor family. Action complements our strong existing Midwest footprint and adds capabilities that will enable us to better serve customers in a new geography.”

Action owner and president Edward Black said: “We are thrilled to partner with Valicor as their culture, scale and service capabilities will allow Action to accelerate the growth potential of our facility and better serve our customers.

“I have been continually impressed by Valicor’s deep understanding of the industry, our operations, and our valued customers.”

Valicop’s strategy is to acquire operators of CWT facilities

Owned by Pritzker Private Capital, Valicor focuses on acquiring operators of CWT facilities along with other waste management and environmental services providers, including materials recycling, used oil processing, product destruction, landfill solidification, and related services.

Pritzker Private Capital investment partner Ryan Roberts said: “Action increases Valicor’s scale and processing capabilities in an adjacent geography. We continue to enthusiastically support Bill and the rest of the Valicor team as they expand Valicor’s national network and service offering to better serve its customers.”

Last month, Valicor had acquired River Green, a company that operates CWT facility located in Louisville, Kentucky.