Pritzker Private Capital announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Valicor Environmental Services, a leading provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services in North America.

Pritzker Private Capital is investing alongside Valicor’s management team, who will continue to lead the business. Headquartered in Monroe, Ohio, Valicor provides non-hazardous wastewater treatment services through its network of centralized wastewater treatment facilities and extensive transportation fleet. With 22 facilities and more than 350 employees, Valicor serves customers with a diverse set of wastewater streams throughout North America.

“Valicor is a market leader with an outstanding management team,” said Tony Pritzker, Chairman and CEO of Pritzker Private Capital. “The Company’s commitment to exceptional quality and service aligns perfectly with our core values.”

Ryan Roberts, Pritzker Private Capital Investment Partner, commented, “Valicor is a leader in non-hazardous wastewater treatment and has multiple avenues for growth, including organic initiatives and accretive acquisitions. We are delighted to partner with James Devlin, CEO, and his team for the next chapter of Valicor’s growth. We believe Valicor represents an exceptional platform for us to continue our investment in the industrial services sector.”

“We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality of service,” said James Devlin, Valicor CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with Pritzker Private Capital, a firm that brings a philosophy of building great companies for the long term, to help us continue expanding our services and footprint to better serve our customers.”

Source: Company Press Release.