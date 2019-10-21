Williams expects to begin construction of the project in 2019 after receiving all the necessary regulatory approvals

Image: The Transco natural gas pipeline system supplies gas to customers through its nearly 16,093km pipeline network. Photo: courtesy of Michael & Christa Richert/Freeimages.com

US-based energy company Williams has received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the Southeastern Trail expansion project in the US.

The project aims to serve the growing demand for natural gas for Williams’ Transco pipeline markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern parts of the country.

It will provide 296,375 dekatherms a day of gas transportation capacity to utility and local distribution companies in North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and South Carolina.

The expansion project will comprise of 12.4km of 42inch pipeline looping facilities in Virginia and horsepower additions at existing compressor stations in Virginia.

It will also consist of piping and valve modifications on other existing facilities in South Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana to carry out bi-directional flow.

The project will lead to a net reduction of greenhouse gas emissions upon completion, as the facilities are equipped with advanced horsepower technology.

Williams CEO Micheal Dunn said: “Southeastern Trail is a critical project that will work to bring key supplies from interconnects in the Mid-Atlantic region to growing demand centers in the Southeastern U.S.

“This vital project, along with additional expansion opportunities under development, will link low-cost supply to key customers in high-growth markets and continues the expansion of southbound capacity on the Transco pipeline system.

“Construction of this project along Transco’s existing corridor results in significantly less impact to the environment and landowners and more economical transportation rates for our customers than other greenfield projects serving these same markets.”

The project will serve PSNC Energy, South Carolina Electric & Gas, Virginia Natural Gas, the City of Buford, Georgia, and the City of LaGrange, Georgia.

Williams expects to begin construction of the project this year after receiving all the necessary regulatory approvals. The expanded pipeline is expected to come online in November 2020.

Southeastern Trail expansion project will increase natural gas supply capacity

The Southeastern Trail is the company’s third Transco project to receive FERC’s approval in the last ten months. The Transco pipeline’s system-design capacity is expected to expand up to 17.5 million dekatherms per day from its present 17.2 million dekatherms per day range.

The Transco natural gas pipeline system supplies gas to customers through its nearly 16,093km pipeline network whose mainline extends nearly 2,897km between South Texas and New York City.