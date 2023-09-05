One project is planned on an area of around 281 hectares in Elsfleth in the district of Wesermarsch in the Oldenburg region, Lower Saxony, Germany, with an anticipated capacitiy of around 300 megawatts (MW)

Uniper plans two photovoltaic plants in German Lower Saxony. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Uniper plans to develop two solar parks in the German state of Lower Saxony, both in close proximity of the asset locations Huntorf and Wilhelmshaven. One project is planned on an area of around 281 hectares in Elsfleth in the district of Wesermarsch in the Oldenburg region, Lower Saxony, Germany, with an anticipated capacitiy of around 300 megawatts (MW). The secured areas are located in the favorable area (“Gunstbereich”) of the regional energy concept “Photovoltaik Wesermarsch”. It aims to make a significant impact on sustainable energy production. The project received the development decision (“Aufstellungsbeschluss”) from the municipality of Elsfleth on August 18, 2023, which formally marks the beginning of the urban land use plan process (“Bauleitplanverfahren”).

Of particular interest is the strategic proximity of the envisioned solar park to Uniper’s Energy Transformation Hub in Huntorf, comprising of the compressed air energy storage (CAES) plant and cavern storage facility. This geographical proximity opens up the possibility of using the green electricity generated for the production and storage of green hydrogen.

The necessary legal framework for the project will be created by drawing up a development plan (“Bebauungsplan”) and amending the land use plan (“Flächennutzungsplan”). Throughout this process, Uniper will work closely with the relevant authorities, technical experts and stakeholders to ensure that all relevant aspects are considered. The statutory resolution (“Satzungsbeschluss”) for the project is not expected before the end of 2024.

The other and further developed project is located in Wilhelmshaven and received statutory resolution on August 30, 2023. The photovoltaic plant with a capacity of about 17 MWp is planned to be realized on the area of the ash landfill at the former Wilhelmshaven coal-fired power plant. In the future, 16,000 MWh per year of renewable electricity will be generated and might be used close to the site. Over 30,000 modules will be installed on an area of about 14 hectares. The city of Wilhelmshaven has drawn up a development plan and defined the area where compensation measures will take place.

The next step in the project is the finalization of the connection to the already existing grid infrastructure at a Uniper site. This technical solution does not only reduce the need for new technical equipment enhancing the sustainability of the project, but also provides the flexibility to use the electricity produced from the sun for the production of green hydrogen at the same site at a later point in time.

Uniper is driving the transformation in Wilhelmshaven and the surrounding area with various projects bundled in the framework of the “Energy Transformation Hub Northwest”. This includes for example the Green Wilhelmshaven project, which shall contribute to the development of the hydrogen economy. In the future, green ammonia is to be landed in Wilhelmshaven, and will then be transformed into hydrogen. Additional green hydrogen is to be produced by means of an electrolysis plant with a capacity of one gigawatt – fed by offshore electricity produced on site.

Projects like the ones in Elsfleth and Wilhelmshaven are of great importance to us, also because of their proximity to our Energy Transformation Hubs. It is important for us to emphasize that the milestone now reached is not only a result of the efforts of our Uniper teams, but also of the strong support of the community and regional authorities, who fully stand behind our decarbonization targets. Many thanks to all involved, especially the landowners in Elsfleth and the responsible authorities and community of both Wilhelmshaven and Elsfleth. Our multi-gigawatt pipeline of renewables projects is growing steadily, already 1,5 gigawatts are under development across various European markets. Uniper’s new strategy aims for a greener future and renewables play a very important role in this – not only in the implementation of the strategy but also in achieving our ambitious decarbonization targets. Jörg Lennertz, Uniper Renewables, CEO

Uniper had announced a new strategy on August 1, 2023, and will support the necessary transformation of the energy industry through flexible, balanced and bespoke forms of energy generation. To this end, the company is transforming its own power plants and facilities and investing in flexible and secure power generation assets. In total, more than €8 billion is to be invested in growth and transformation between 2023 and 2030. This includes investments in solar and wind power plants, where significant growth is targeted.

In 2030, Uniper aims to use more than 80 percent of its installed power plant capacity for CO2-free electricity production. Uniper will end electricity production from coal by 2029 at the latest. By 2040, Uniper intends to be CO2-neutral (Scope 1-3), ten years earlier than last planned.

Source: Company Press Release