The project will include 96 turbines. (Credit: fokke baarssen/ Shutterstock.com)

The UK Government has granted development consent for the 1.5GW Morgan Offshore Wind Project.

The decision was announced by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband.

Set to be located in the Irish Sea, the Morgan Offshore Wind Project will be developed by a joint venture between JERA Nex bp and Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW).

It marks the second project from the UK’s Round 4 leasing round to receive approval.

JERA Nex bp programme director Mark Hudson said: “This marks a major milestone, building on the success of our Mona Offshore Wind Farm, bringing us closer to delivering another potential 1.5GW of low-carbon energy to homes and businesses throughout the UK.

“Securing this approval is a crucial step forward to supporting the country’s transition to secure, cleaner, more sustainable energy sources.”

The project plans to install 96 turbines over 20 miles (32km) off the Fylde coast, aiming to generate 1,500MW. This capacity is projected to power approximately 1.5 million UK homes annually.

EnBW programme director Sarah Pirie said: “Securing the Development Consent Order is a significant achievement and a critical step toward delivering this transformative project to the UK.

“It provides the certainty we need to move into the next phase with our supply chain and key stakeholders who have supported us to date and represents a major step forward in delivering the kind of low-carbon infrastructure the UK urgently needs.”

Morgan Offshore Wind submitted the application to the Planning Inspectorate in April 2024, with examination accepted in May 2024. The examination process involved input from the public, statutory consultees, and other interested parties.

According to government statement, the Examining Authority thoroughly reviewed all submissions and evidence before making its recommendation to the Secretary of State.

Meanwhile, the Morgan Transmission Project, essential for connecting offshore turbines to the UK grid, is currently under examination.