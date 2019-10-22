Transparent solar windows that will be fabricated from the prototype production line will be used in pilot installation projects that will start within the next coming months and year

Image: Ubiquitous Energy co-founders Vladmir Bulovic, Miles Barr, Richard Lunt, Ubiquitous Energy CEO Keith Wilson, Redwood City Mayor Ian Bain. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Ubiquitous Energy, the leader in transparent solar technology, opened its ClearView Power Window Prototype Production Line in an grand opening event held at the company’s office and facility. The event was attended by the Redwood City council, representatives of state and federal political leaders, company partners, building developers and designers, among others.

“We are thrilled to open our first transparent solar window production line. This is an important milestone as we continue quickly marching towards getting transparent solar windows out into the commercial market and installed into buildings,” said CEO Keith Wilson. Transparent solar windows that will be fabricated from the prototype production line will be used in pilot installation projects that will start within the next coming months and year.

Applied directly to glass using standard glass coating equipment, ClearView Power is a highly transparent, color neutral coating. ClearView Power selectively absorbs and converts non-visible light (ultraviolet and infrared) to electricity while maintaining visible transparency. Additionally, ClearView Power doubles as a solar control low-E coating in addition to its electricity generation by blocking infrared light that is commonly known as solar heat. The transparent solar coating can be applied to vertical surfaces of buildings turning traditional windows into aesthetically pleasing, highly energy efficient, and electricity generating windows that are desired by architects, designers, and occupants.

Source: Company Press Release