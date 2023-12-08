The concentrated solar power (CSP) project is within the 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai

Largest CSP project in the world inaugurated in Dubai. (Credit: AETOSWire)

The Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has officially launched the world’s largest concentrated solar power (CSP) project. This significant milestone is part of the 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The UAE has a clear vision to transform itself into one of the world’s most sustainable nations. Our journey towards sustainability is comprehensive, encompassing advanced clean energy projects across diverse renewable sources, and innovative solutions integrated into various spheres of the economy and society.

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is at the heart of Dubai and the UAE’s commitment to create a world-class infrastructure for sustainability and a robust foundation for building an environmentally friendly future.”

The fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, boasting a massive 950MW capacity, spans 44 square kilometres. Employing a blend of three hybrid technologies, it comprises a 600MW parabolic basin complex, a 100MW CSP tower, and 250MW from photovoltaic solar panels. This ambitious project, developed under the independent power producer (IPP) model with an investment of AED15.78bn ($4.3bn), proudly holds several Guinness World Records, including the tallest solar tower globally at 263.126m and the largest thermal energy storage capacity at 5,907MWh.

According to Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the solar park is expected to supply clean and sustainable energy to around 320,000 residences, resulting in an annual reduction of approximately 1.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions. This achievement reinforces Dubai’s standing as a prominent global centre for clean, renewable energy, and proactive climate action. Al Tayer acknowledged the collaborative efforts of DEWA’s partners in implementing this groundbreaking project in adherence to the highest international standards and utilising cutting-edge technologies.

The Noor Energy 1 project company, established by a consortium led by DEWA and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, is tasked with designing, building, and operating this pioneering phase. DEWA holds a majority stake of 51%, ACWA Power holds 25%, and the Chinese Silk Road Fund owns the remaining 24%.