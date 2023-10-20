Located 600m south of Hamriyah Port, the Hamriyah combined cycle power project, which features three GE Vernova 9HA.01 turbines, is owned by SHIPCO, a consortium made up of Sumitomo, GE Capital, Shikoku Electric Power, and Sharjah Asset Management

SEWA, SHIPCO, and GE Vernova achieve commercial operations at the Hamriyah combined cycle power project in the UAE. (Credit: General Electric)

Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA), Sharjah Hamriyah Independent Power (SHIPCO), and GE Vernova began the commercial operations of all three blocks of the 1.8GW Hamriyah Independent Power Plant (IPP) in Sharjah, UAE.

SHIPCO, which is a consortium of Sumitomo, GE Capital, Shikoku Electric Power, and Sharjah Asset Management (SAMH), an investment arm of the Sharjah government, owns the combined cycle power project.

Located 600m south of Hamriyah Port, adjacent to and west of Hamriyah Free Zone (HFZA), the Hamriyah IPP features three GE Vernova 9HA.01 turbines.

The Hamriyah combined cycle power project turbines are expected to produce up to four million tons of lesser carbon dioxide emissions each year. This is compared to generating the same amount of electricity with legacy technology.

SHIPCO chairman Omar Almulla said: “The significant milestone of commercial operations of all three blocks at the Hamriyah IPP was the result of over 11 million hours of work done by more than 1,500 people from over 20 countries from across SEWA, SHIPCO, GE Vernova, and other stakeholders.”

GE Vernova’s gas power business delivered engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the combined cycle power project.

Besides, the firm provided three 9HA.01 gas turbines powering three H84 generators, three STF-D650 steam turbines powering three A74 generators, and three heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) for the Hamriyah independent power plant.

Furthermore, GE Vernova will offer parts, repairs, and maintenance services for the power generation assets at the site for nearly 25 years.

GE Vernova gas power business Europe, Middle East and Africa president and CEO Joseph Anis said: “From the innovative financing structure to the global workforce that executed it, including during the toughest period of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the record-setting GE Vernova H-class technology powering it – the successful commercial operation of all three blocks at the plant is testament to the strength of SEWA’s vision and the dedicated efforts of all involved.”

In 2019, GE Vernova’s financial services business and Sumitomo raised nearly $1bn in project financing from private and public financial institutions to support the construction and operations of the Hamriyah independent power plant.