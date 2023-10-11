GE Vernova’s Gas Power business will supply two GE 9HA.02 gas turbines for the new combined cycle power plant to address the electricity needs of Zhoushan, the largest archipelago in China, comprising 1,390 islands

SDIC's Zhoushan power plant. (Credit: SDIC)

GE Vernova and Harbin Electric have secured orders from China’s State Development & Investment Corporation (SDIC) for a 1.7GW gas power generation plant in China’s Zhejiang Province.

GE Vernova’s Gas Power business will supply two GE 9HA.02 gas turbines for the new combined cycle power plant in Zhoushan, the largest archipelago in China with 1,390 islands.

The facility will address the electricity needs of Zhoushan, with reduced emissions than coal-fired alternatives and support the development of nearby marine industrial clusters.

Its first unit is expected to commence commercial operation by the end of 2025 and is expected to burn up to 10% (by volume) of green hydrogen blended with natural gas in the future.

SDIC Jineng gas power generation general manager Tan Peidong said: “GE Vernova and Harbin Electric will provide us with the highest standard of quality and reliability for our Zhoushan power plant with GE’s latest and most advanced gas turbine technology driving the way for reliable, affordable, and lower-carbon electricity for the area.

“We ordered GE’s H-Class technology for its ability to generate significant electrical output in a flexible and efficient way – crucial for the development of the maritime cluster – while helping to ensure reliability of supply in the over 130 urbanized islands of the archipelago.”

According to GE Vernova, switching from a coal plant to its gas equivalent can reduce emissions by 60%, when advanced HA gas turbines are used.

The project is the first H-class gas-fired power generation project in Zhejiang Province and is said to help increase the stability and reliability of the grid.

It will feature the two GE HA gas turbines, which can be turned on or off quickly when wind or solar power is not available, to address the power demand of the Zhoushan Power Grid.

The turbines will improve the regional energy structure and enhance the power supply capacity and power grid peak-shaving capability in Zhejiang Province.

GE Gas Power China heavy-duty gas turbine sales general manager Ma Jun said: “GE is honoured to supply SDIC with our most advanced 9HA gas turbines as part of our long-term strategic cooperation with Harbin Electric.

“The 9HA.02 DLN2.6e combustion system is designed to operate on up to 50% hydrogen by volume, well above the plant’s initial goal to operate on up to 10% hydrogen, offering a future pathway to SDIC for even lower carbon-emitting operations in the future.”