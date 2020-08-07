CPTI will provide development of the technical documentation, supply RMs for each power unit at Akkuyu NPP

Akkuyu NPP is being constructed by Rosatom in Turkey. (Credit: The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM)

Central Institute of Design and Technology (CPTI JSC, an enterprise of Rosatom’s TVEL Fuel Company) has been awarded and has signed the contract for supply of refuelling machines (RM) for Units 1-4 of Akkuyu NPP which is being constructed by Rosatom Russian State Corporation in Turkey, based on Russian project.

The Employer is TİTAN2 IC İÇTAŞ İNŞAAT A.Ş., a Turkish-Russian joint venture established by CONCERN TİTAN-2 JSC (an enterprise of Rosatom) and IC İÇTAŞ INŞAAT SANAYI VE TICARET A.Ş., for construction of Akkuyu NPP.

Under the contract, CPTI will provide development of the technical documentation, supply RMs for each power unit at Akkuyu NPP, and installation. The equipment will be manufactured in Russia.

Refuelling machine is designed for nuclear fuel loading and replacement of spent fuel with fresh fuel assemblies during the operational cycle of a power unit. RMs are used for operations with nuclear fuel assemblies and absorbing rods of the reactor’s control and safety system, as well as for fuel cladding failure detection.

Central Design and Technology Institute (Moscow) is an engineering company that combines the design and development units of TVEL Fuel Company Enterprises. Its main activity areas are: the complex design of nuclear facilities, comprehensive engineering and radiation research, development of concepts and projects for decommissioning of nuclear and radiation hazardous facilities, design, manufacture and supply of non-standard technological equipment.

Source: Company Press Release