The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has selected First Solar and Origis Energy to develop 212 MWAC of solar power to fulfill the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB)’s new renewable energy commitment for 2020.

TVA is a US-based corporate agency that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies in the parts of seven southeastern states.

TVA commercial energy solutions vice president Doug Perry said: “We launched Green Invest to help local power companies and businesses meet their sustainability goals by building new large-scale solar facilities across our region.

“KUB is a leader as our region quickly pivots to expand the supply of renewable energy to meet customer requests for ever-cleaner power.”

KUB will produce carbon-free energy, leveraging TVA Green Invest program

By leveraging TVA’s Green Invest program, KUB intends to produce carbon-free energy, which equals 8% of its annual electric load.

The Green Invest program will leverage long-term agreements to construct new, large-scale renewable energy installations in the Valley through a competitive bid process.

TVA has signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the 177MW Ridgely Energy Farm in Lake County, Tennessee, developed by First Solar.

With the agreement, TVA has now contracted a total capacity of 404MW from the First Solar developed projects, including the existing for the 227MW project in Muscle Shoals.

In March, it had announced a contract with Origis Energy to develop a 200MW solar site in Lowndes County, Mississippi.

First Solar markets, origination, and government affairs vice president Eran Mahrer said: “TVA’s Green Invest program sets the benchmark for public-private partnerships, demonstrating how innovative procurement and deal structures can enable utilities’ decarbonization commitments.

“As America’s solar company, we’re proud to be partnering with TVA to deliver cleaner solar electricity to the people of Knoxville, Tennessee, using solar module technology that was designed and developed in America.”