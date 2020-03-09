The upcoming drilling programme at the San Francisco project will be carried out by Energold Drilling

Energold Drilling contracted to conduct the upcoming drilling programme at the project. (Credit: Pixabay/Khusen Rustamov)

Canada-based exploration company Turmalina Metals has announced plans for phase 2 drilling campaign after completing mapping and sampling programme at the San Francisco project in Argentina.

Located in San Juan, Argentina, the 3,404ha project area contains over 60 tourmaline breccia occurrences, numerous of which have supported small-scale mining.

The company stated that the recent programme has resulted in multiple new drilling targets.

The upcoming drilling programme at the San Francisco project will be carried out by Energold Drilling.

According to Turmalina, two diamond drill rigs will be employed to drill a total of 4,000m at the project.

Drilling is anticipated to start in late March.

Nearly 2,000m will be drilled at the San Francisco de Los Andes breccia pipe (SFdLA) testing for extensions to high-grade gold-silver-copper mineralisation encountered in 2019.

The remaining 2,000m will evaluate numerous mineralised breccia pipes identified during the recently completed mapping programme.

The recently concluded programme included 4,494 soil samples, 1,240 rock chip samples and mapping of 60 breccias.

Rock chip samples from one of the high priority exploration targets included 79 g/t gold, 385 g/t silver and 7.7 % copper.

Turmalina Metals CEO Rohan Wolfe said: “Turmalina is looking forward to commencing Phase 2 drilling at San Francisco. While our drilling in 2019 returned multiple holes with high grades it is important to note that we only drill tested the top 150m of the SFdLA breccia pipe.

“We look forward to extending drilling beneath and along-strike from the 2019 drill holes – drill holes that indicated the pipe dimensions were increasing with depth.

“Furthermore our recently completed field program has identified multiple mineralised breccia pipes in the adjacent area, with rock chip assay results of up to 79 g/t gold at one of the high-priority targets.

“With our recent raising of $9.7M we now have a strong balance sheet to support the exploration and development of our projects.”