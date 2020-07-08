Subject to grid availability and Ørsted’s final investment decision, the wind farm will reach commercial operations in 2025/2026

Taipower is expected to provide grid access to Greater Changhua 2b & 4 in 2025. (Credit: Pixabay/Norbert Pietsch)

Danish power company Ørsted and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) have signed a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) for the Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farm.

Under the 20-year contract, TSMC will acquire entire power generated by the 920MW Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farm, which is being developed by Ørsted.

The supply of the power under the fixed-price corporate PPA will begin once the wind farm reaches commercial operations in 2025/2026, which is subject to grid availability and Ørsted’s final investment decision.

The final investment decision on the project, which will be will be located in the Taiwan Strait nearly 50km off the coast of Changhua County, is expected to be taken in 2023.

The full commissioning of the wind farm expected in 2026

Ørsted Asia-Pacific president Matthias Bausenwein said: “The agreement between Ørsted and TSMC signed today underlines Ørsted’s pioneering role in the development of renewable energy in the Asia Pacific.

“In Taiwan, we are already constructing the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farm. Combined with our Greater Changhua 2b & 4 project, which is now one step closer to a final investment decision, we are making offshore wind a cornerstone in Taiwan’s transition from fossil-based to renewable energy.”

Taiwan’s transmission system operator, Taipower is expected to provide grid access to Greater Changhua 2b & 4 in 2025.

The first power will be generated shortly thereafter, while full commissioning of the wind farm expected in 2026.

Ørsted is developing the Changhua 2b & 4 adjacent to the 900MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farm, which the firm is currently constructing.

In April, the firm’s 752MW Borssele 1 and 2 offshore wind farm has delivered its first electricity to the Dutch electricity grid.