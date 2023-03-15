During the drilling, an abundance of gas pay was discovered. Our analysis of logging while drilling (LWD) data suggests 55 metres of potential natural gas pay within 6 sands in the Akcakoca member (SASB production zone)

Trillion Energy discovers 55 + metres of potential gas pay in West Akcakoca 1 well at SASB gas field. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce the preliminary gas indications from the West Akcakoca 1 well, the fourth well in our multi-well program at the SASB gas field, Black Sea, Turkiye.

On March 10, West Akcakoca 1 reached 3,839 metres total measured depth (TMD) and true vertical depth (TVD) of 1,677 meters. During the drilling, an abundance of gas pay was discovered. Our analysis of logging while drilling (LWD) data suggests 55 metres of potential natural gas pay within 6 sands in the Akcakoca member (SASB production zone).

The logging while drilling data is consistent with the initial mud show results. The 7” production casing will be run in and cemented this week. The initial perforation intervals are currently being selected to bring the well into production. Completion and flow testing will occur once the well is perforated, with revenue being generated prior to month end.

After completion of the West Akcakoca 1 well, the rig will be skidded back to the Guluc-2 well for completion. The Guluc-2 well is scheduled to be put onto production by the end of March.

Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion, stated:

“That is 4 for 4 success at SASB, as Trillion successfully executes its gas development program at SASB. We eagerly await the gas flow rates and plan to put the wells into production, end of this month. As South Akcakoca 2, Guluc 2 and West Akcakoca 1 wells targeted resource prospects, not reserves, Trillion has significantly increased the proved reserves through the drilling program to date. We expect to release our updated reserve report by the end of the month.”

Source: Company Press Release