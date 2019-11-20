Emerson will provide the design, procurement, installation and commissioning in the replacement of automation systems for coal-to-gas (CTG) projects

Image: The project is part of its TransAlta's $2bn clean energy investment plan. Photo courtesy of Johannes Plenio from Pixabay.

Canadian electricity utility TransAlta has selected Emerson as the main automation contractor for the previously announced transformation of its coal-fired units to natural gas.

TransAlta said that the project is part of its $2bn clean energy investment plan, to convert the existing coal assets in Alberta, Canada, to natural gas and extend its footprint in renewable energy.

Emerson power and water business president Bob Yeager said: “Conversion to natural gas is breathing new life into aging coal plants. TransAlta is to be commended for its commitment to environmental stewardship while taking steps to further enhance its competitive position.”

TransAlta said that it intends to leverage wind and natural gas to provide low-cost, low-carbon electricity to its consumers.

Scope of Emersion contract

Under the contract, Emerson will provide the design, procurement, installation and commissioning in the replacement of automation systems for coal-to-gas (CTG) projects at Sundance and Keephills power plants.

Emerson is expected to integrate the new burner management system and replace the old controls with its Ovation automation technology.

In addition, it will provide a digital twin simulator, which will be used as a training tool for operations staff handling complex operating scenarios, and provide safe environment for them.

Conversion of CTG power facilities in Keephills and Sundance power plants would reduce emissions, and provide clean and reliable electricity to Alberta, said the company.

The conversion of the first unit is planned to start in fall of 2020, while the projects are expected to be completed by 2024.

Emerson is a US-based technology and engineering company engaged in providing advanced solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets.

The company claims that its experience in plant conversions, local presence and expertise from local Impact Partner Spartan Controls have helped in securing the project. It has completed 25 coal-to-gas conversion projects in North America, in the last five years.