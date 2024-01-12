The signing ceremony took place at the Vibrant Gujarat event in the presence of key representatives from both, the GoG and TPREL

TPREL signs MoU to develop 10GW of renewable energy projects in Gujarat. (Credit: Maria Maltseva from Pixabay)

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat (GoG) to develop 10,000 MW of Renewable Energy Power projects across multiple sites in Gujarat.

The signing ceremony took place at the Vibrant Gujarat event in the presence of key representatives from both, the GoG and TPREL. This collaboration will support achieving the ambitious goal of generating 50% of power from renewable sources by 2030.

This MoU highlights TPREL’s commitment to contributing substantially to India’s renewable energy landscape. The 10,000 MW Renewable Energy Power projects comprising solar, wind, hybrid, RTC, peak, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), covering an extensive 50,000 acres of encumbrance-free Government land, is scheduled to be developed in strategic locations across the state of Gujarat with a total investment potential of ₹70,000 crore, potentially generating employment for over 3,000 people.

This signing by TPREL reflects the shared commitment with GoG to drive sustainable development, economic progress and employment in Gujarat through the Renewable Energy Power projects.

Source: Company Press Release