Enabling TotalEnergies to expand reach in the U.S. B2B solar distributed generation

TotalEnergies to acquire SunPower's solar business. (Credit: TheOtherKev from Pixabay)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement with SunPower Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SPWR) to purchase its Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS) business for $250 million, including $60 million of earn-out, subject to regulatory evolution. TotalEnergies is the majority shareholder of SunPower, a leading solar technology and energy services provider.

This acquisition is another step in TotalEnergies’ roadmap to develop its distributed generation business, currently accounting to close to 500 MW in operation worldwide. It will allow TotalEnergies to extend its distributed generation business footprint to the U.S. and to develop over 100 MW of additional capacity per year. Beyond, this activity will also create synergies with TotalEnergies’ large-scale solar energy portfolio in the U.S and enable B2B customers to benefit from more comprehensive energy solutions and new capabilities in financing and project ownership.

As for SunPower, this operation follows previous announcement to focus on its high-growth residential business, offering a superior customer experience with a growing ecosystem of innovative products and services, hence exploring strategic options for the CIS business.

All in all, this win-win operation fully fits TotalEnergies and SunPower’s respective strategies to better serve industrial, commercial and residential customers.

“With this acquisition, TotalEnergies is further investing to grow its distributed generation activity in the U.S. and support its B2B customers in meeting their sustainable development goals. It is a new milestone in our renewable development in the country, where we are targeting 4 gigawatts of solar capacity by 2025”, said Vincent Stoquart, senior vice president Renewables for TotalEnergies. “This will also give SunPower additional resources to focus on the growing residential market. We look forward to welcoming the Commercial & Industrial teams and ensuring the continuity of TotalEnergies’ commitment in this business as we integrate this high-quality portfolio of products and customers.”

“TotalEnergies is the ideal partner for our CIS business to take advantage of the growing commercial market and opportunities like community solar and front-of-meter storage,” said Peter Faricy, CEO of SunPower. “The sale enables SunPower to focus on creating a superior residential experience, increase our investment in product and digital innovation, and reach more homeowners. The enhanced strategic clarity created by this transaction will help SunPower lead the industry and deliver maximum value to our investors, partners and customers.”

Following a thorough process involving discussions with a number of parties, and upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of SunPower’s independent directors, the acquisition has been approved by both companies. The transaction is expected to close early Q2 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. This operation is not expected to reduce TotalEnergies’ majority ownership stake (50.83%) in SunPower.

Source: Company Press Release