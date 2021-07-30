The current drilling success follows previous discoveries at Maka Central, Sapakara West, Kwaskwasi and Keskesi East wells

TotalEnergies, Apache make new discovery. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay.)

French company TotalEnergies and Apache have made new oil discovery in the Sapakara South-1 well in Block 58, off the coast of Suriname.

Sapakara South-1 is an appraisal well located on the eastern edge of the Sapakara area. It is located 4km south-east of the Sapakara West-1 discovery.

TotalEnergies and Apache have deployed Maersk Valiant drillship for the appraisal drilling programme at South-1 well, in a water depth of nearly 850m.

The well encountered around 30m of net black oil pay in a single zone of good quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir, with flow test planned for later this year.

The Maersk Valiant drillship will be moved to the Bonboni 1 well, located 45km to the north in the Block 58, upon completion of the drilling at Sapakara South-1.

TotalEnergies exploration senior vice president Kevin McLachlan said: “We are pleased by this new successful well at Sapakara South-1, very similar to the one announced in Keskesi earlier this year.

“These repeated positive results confirm our strategy which targets large resource volumes at low development costs.

“As the operator of the prolific block 58, this encourages us to continue our effort, jointly with our partner, to add to the resource base while conducting the appraisal operations designed to prove a commercial oil development.”

The current drilling success follows previous discoveries at Maka Central, Sapakara West, Kwaskwasi and Keskesi East wells.

A second appraisal well at Kwaskwasi encountered two thin intervals of black oil above water in the Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir, impacting a small portion of the eastern edge.

TotalEnergies is the operator of Block 58 with a 50% working interest and Apache owns the remaining stake.

APA Corporation president and CEO John J Christmann IV said: “We are very encouraged by the initial appraisal, having confirmed 30 meters of a single, blocky sand that is full to base with black oil.

“These are the characteristics necessary to accelerate development in this area of Block 58, which has high prospect density.

“We are excited to explore the northern portion of the block at Bonboni and look forward to continuing our appraisal program, including a flow test of Sapakara South-1 before year-end.”