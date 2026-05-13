The signing ceremony took place at QatarEnergy’s headquarters. Credit: QatarEnergy.

TotalEnergies, alongside QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) for the exploration of Block 3, located offshore Syria in the Mediterranean Sea.

The arrangement involves a technical review of Block 3 by the collaborating parties.

Block 3 is situated in the Levantine Basin offshore the Syrian city of Latakia, with water depths ranging between 100m and 1,700m.

The MoU also establishes a framework for both technical and commercial negotiations concerning exploration operations in the specified area.

TotalEnergies Middle East and North Africa exploration and production senior vice-president Julien Pouget said: “We are pleased to enter into this new partnership with the Syrian Petroleum Company with which we had a long and fruitful relationship from 1988 to 2011, and we look forward to cooperating with QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips to assess Syrian offshore exploration opportunities in the Mediterranean Sea.”

The signing ceremony took place at QatarEnergy’s headquarters and was attended by Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy president and CEO Saad Sherida Al Kaabi.

Senior executives from QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips and the SPC were also present.

Al-Kaabi said: “This agreement reflects QatarEnergy’s continued international growth strategy and its efforts to explore upstream oil and gas business development opportunities in the region and globally.

“We are pleased to partner with the Syrian Petroleum Company to explore potential opportunities that can support growth and prosperity for the people of the Syrian Arab Republic.

“We look forward to working closely with our international partners, TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips, as well as other relevant stakeholders to assess this opportunity.”

TotalEnergies’ production in Syria in 2011 stood at 53,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, mostly natural gas, before the company withdrew to comply with EU sanctions, Reuters reported.

The French energy company recently reported its first-quarter 2026 results, with net income surging 48.7% year over year to $5.8bn (€4.95bn).