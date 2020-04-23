The projects include a 50MW solar plant in Valenciennes that is claimed to be the largest project awarded in the tenders

Total Quadran will develop 25MW solar power plant in Greater Paris region. (Credit: Pixabay/Sebastian Ganso)

Total Quadran, a subsidiary of Total, has won 135MW of solar projects in the latest renewable energy auction conducted in France

The firm was awarded 131MW of projects in the seventh round of the French Energy Regulatory Commission tender for ground-mounted solar parks.

Total Quadran has also secured 5.6 MW of solar capacity in the French Overseas departments and collectivities.

The projects won by the French company include a 50MWp solar plant in Valenciennes that is claimed to be the largest project awarded in the tenders.

The solar plant will be built at Total’s former refinery site that has been redeveloped by RETIA. Once operational in 2022, the power generated by the facility will be equivalent to clean energy to approximately 32,000 people in the region.

Total Quadran general manager Thierry Muller said: “Total Quadran is proud to rank among France’s renewable energy leaders.

“The results of this call for tenders illustrate our ability to put together solid, competitive bids in an increasingly competitive environment.

“Total’s program to solarize industrial facilities by enhancing brownfield sites is a key factor in this success which we intend to carry on.”

The contract also includes construction of a 25MW solar power plant near the Grandpuits refinery in the Greater Paris Region and is scheduled to be operations by 2022.

Once operational, the power generated by the solar plant will be equivalent to supply clean energy to approximately 17,000 people in the region.

Other projects secured by Total Quadran in the tender include the 3MW Lavéra project in Bouches-du-Rhône, the 5MW Serpaize project and the 4MW Brignoud facilities located in Isère. All the facilities will be built on industrial brownfield sites.

Recently, Total Solar International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Total, has signed two agreements with Powertis and Solarbay Renewable Energy to build approximately 2GW of solar projects in Spain.