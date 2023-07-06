The Australian mining company has achieved commercial gold production in less than 18 months after it began construction activities for the Abujar process plant

Abujar gold mine achieves commercial production. (Credit: Tietto Minerals)

Tietto Minerals has announced the start of commercial production at the Abujar gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.

The Australia-based gold production company has achieved commercial gold production in less than 18 months after it began construction activities for the Abujar process plant.

In the June 2023 quarter, Tietto Minerals produced 15,592 ounces (oz) of gold at the Abujar mine, which was preceded by the production of 9,500oz in the March quarter.

According to the company, mill throughput has exceeded the definitive feasibility study (DFS) rate of four million tonnes per year in the month of June.

Besides, the mill throughput has reached peak rates of over 16,000 tonnes per day during June through continuous optimisation.

Tietto Minerals also aims to exceed the nameplate capacity of the mill in the second half of this year.

Tietto Minerals managing director and CEO Matt Wilcox said: “We are pleased to have reached this milestone at Abujar in less than 18 months after commencing earthworks on the process plant and I thank all members of the team for their efforts in achieving this result.

“Mining rates increased markedly during the quarter, and we anticipate delivering strong net cash flow over the second half as we optimise mining and milling after achieving commercial production during June.”

Located about 30km from Daloa in central western Côte D’Ivoire, the Abujar gold project consists of three contiguous exploration tenements that are spread over a total land area of 1,114km2.

Tietto Minerals achieved the first gold pour at the project in January 2023 and completed the commissioning of the process plant at the Abujar gold mine in March 2023.