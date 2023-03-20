The West African gold explorer and developer achieved the first gold pour at the project in January 2023

Commissioning of the Process plant has been completed at the Abujar gold mine. (Credit: Tietto Minerals Limited)

Tietto Minerals has completed the commissioning of the process plant at its fully-owned 4.5 metric tonnes per annum (Mtpa) Abujar gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire.

The West African gold explorer and developer achieved the first gold pour at the project in January 2023. The company poured gold weighing 12.89kg at its first smelt at the Abujar.

According to Tietto Minerals, the Abujar mine has been operating on grid power since mid-February 2023. The process plant has been running well on oxide ore and processing over 11,000 dry tonnes per day of wet oxide material, said the company.

Tietto Minerals said that Abujar’s semi-autogenous (SAG) mill is functioning smoothly, with a minimal power draw on oxide ore. The usage of all reagents and consumables is at or below the levels estimated in the Abujar definitive feasibility study (DFS), said the gold developer.

Presently, the mining production is ramping up at the gold project following the anticipated initial difficult ground conditions for mining, while encountering underground artisanal workings.

The fresh rock ore mining at the Abujar project is anticipated to begin in early April. Blasting of new material began with the first blast completed safely on 14 March 2023.

The Abujar DFS estimates 260,000 ounces of gold in its first full year of production.

Located about 30km from the city of Daloa in central western Côte D’Ivoire, the Abujar gold project consists of three contiguous exploration tenements that span a total land area of 1,114km2.

In January 2023, Tietto Minerals began wet commissioning of its 4.5Mtpa carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing system at the gold project.