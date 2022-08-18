The company confirmed gold-silver-zinc-copper mineralisation across a 255m by 220m area

Systematic logging and composite sampling along 2-m deep and 80 cm wide exploration trenches at Brezani revealed argillically altered (grano)diorites as vuggy residual quartz (A) and calc-silicate hornfels (B) with disseminated and lamination parallel sulfides. Credit: © 2022 Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.

Terra Balcanica Resources has confirmed gold mineralisation following an exploration trenching at the Brezani target in Viogor-Zanik project in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The company said that all composite assays obtained from four surface trenches at the greenfield Brezani target intercepted gold mineralisation.

The assessment confirmed gold-silver-zinc-copper mineralisation across a 255m by 220m area and open along strike within an 850m gold-in-soil anomaly.

Currently, diamond drilling at Brezani target is underway with assays slated to be released soon.

Terra Balcanica CEO Dr Aleksandar Mišković said: “Brezani is an exciting greenfield target discovered by our team in 2021 based on systematic soil sampling and geophysics.

“The follow up trenching has confirmed significant gold intercepts at surface that may be part of a much larger sulfide mineralised system at depth, which is implied by a 1.2km wide magnetic and conductivity anomaly. We have now advanced the Brezani target to the drill-testing stage, and assays from our first hole will be released shortly.”

Canada-headquartered Terra Balcanica Resources holds 90% stake in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. In Serbia, it also owns 100% interest in Kaludra mineral exploration licence and a pending exploration licence at the Ceovishte property.

The Viogor-Zanik project is situated within the Oligo-Miocene Srebrenica Magmatic Complex (SMC) at the far north-western extent of the Serbo-Macedonian Metallogenic Province (SMMP).

The project’s Brezani target has multiple components of a large magmatic-hydrothermal system. It is also located 8.4km south of Mineco-owned Sase Mine, which produces around 330,000 tonnes of lead-zinc-silver-gold concentrate annually.