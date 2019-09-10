Tekmar will supply its latest cable protection system for all the inter array and export cables at the Changhua offshore wind farm in Taiwan

Image: Officials of Tekmar and Jan De Nul during the signing in ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of Tekmar Energy Limited.

Tekmar Energy has been selected by offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul Group to supply Tekmar Cable Protection System (CPS) TekLink Mechanical Latch for the Changhua offshore wind farm to be located off the coast of Taiwan.

The award is a follow-up of its Tekmar’s involvement in the region, after it was selected for several wind farms including Formosa project 1 Phase 1 & 2, of which Phase 2 is also executed by Jan De Nul.

Under the new contract, Tekmar will supply its latest TekLink Generation 8 cable protection system for all the inter-array and export cables, the bellmouth for the foundations and the hang-off systems to secure the cable internally at the Changhua offshore wind farm.

The Changhua offshore wind farm will have a capacity of 109.2MW capacity

With a capacity of 109.2MW, the wind farm will be powered by 21 offshore turbines to be installed on four-legged jackets. It is the second farm to be installed in Taiwanese waters in the west coast, whose construction is expected to begin next year.

Jan De Nul Group cable supply & installation manager Mathieu Wittouck said: “We were impressed with Tekmar’s technical capability during our evaluation and the commitment they are making to support the development within this region, we look forward to working with them once again and delivering a safe and successful cable installation.”

Tekmar Energy director Jack Simpson said: “We are delighted for Tekmar to be selected as the cable protection system supplier for Changua offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

“This continues Tekmar’s trusted relationship with Jan De Nul Group and furthers our global position as the world market leader in offshore wind cable protection systems.”

Last month, Tekmar was selected by JDR Cables, part of TFKable Group to supply its CPS TekLink Mechanical Latch for the Formosa 1 Phase 2 offshore wind farm.

Located at 6km from the coast, the Formosa 1 Phase 2 will include 20 wind turbines that will be installed at water depths of about 15-30m and the project is set for completion by the end of this year.