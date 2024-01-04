Awarded through a competitive tender process, the contract requires TechnipFMC to carry out the planning, design, production, and installation of subsea apparatus, such as manifolds, flexible and rigid pipes, umbilicals, power distribution, and life-of-field services

Petrobras awards contract to TechnipFMC to deliver the Mero 3 HISEP project. (Credit: TechnipFMC plc)

TechnipFMC has won an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract for the Mero 3 HISEP project in Brazil from Petrobras.

The energy industry contractor did not reveal the exact value of the contract but indicated it to be over $1bn.

The Mero 3 HISEP project involves the application of subsea processing to capture dense gases rich in carbon dioxide, and subsequently injecting them into the reservoir.

According to TechnipFMC, the scope of the contract covers the planning, design, production, and installation of subsea apparatus, such as manifolds, flexible and rigid pipes, umbilicals, power distribution, and life-of-field services.

Awarded through a competitive tender process, the contract adheres to the research and development guidelines set forth by the Brazilian National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

TechnipFMC said that in collaboration with Petrobras, it has progressed the qualification of key technologies essential for implementing the entirely subsea high pressure separation (HISEP) process. Some of these technologies, which are proprietary and applicable to other subsea contexts, include gas separation systems and dense gas pumps facilitating the injection of CO2-rich dense gas, said TechnipFMC.

The Mero 3 project in the pre-salt area of Santos Basin is set to be the first to implement Petrobras’ patented HISEP process subsea.

HISEP technologies allow for the direct capture of CO2-rich dense gases from the well stream, relocating a portion of the separation process from the topside platform to the seabed. Beyond lowering greenhouse gas emission intensity, HISEP technologies are said to enhance production capacity by alleviating bottlenecks in the topside gas processing plant.

TechnipFMC new energy executive vice president Luana Duffé said: “This is an important moment for our Company. With the HISEP project, we will again demonstrate how our leadership in subsea processing, technology innovation, and integrated solutions can deliver real and sustainable benefits to our partners.

“We are honoured to be trusted by Petrobras and its partners in the Libra Consortium to deliver this transformational project.”

The Libra consortium is made up of Petrobras as operator with a 38.6% stake, Shell Brasil Petróleo (19.3%), TotalEnergies EP Brasil (19.3%), CNOOC Petroleum Brasil (9.65%), CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gas (9.65%), and Pré-Sal Petróleo (3.5%).

Last week, the consortium began production from the Mero-2 project, which represents the second phase of development of the Mero field.